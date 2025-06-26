The Simpsons Season 36: Is Marge Really Dead? All We Know After Shocking Finale

The Simpsons have left the fans heartbroken following the season 36 finale episode. The makers of the show have killed Marge Simpson, and the viewers wonder how the series will continue without one of the main characters.

Following the death of Marge Simpson, the internet has gone wild with their theories as to whether she will return to the show in future seasons or not.

The Simpsons Season 36 ending explained

In the finale episode of the 36th season, titled Estranger Things, the audience witnesses Marge being killed off and the character marrying Ringo Starr in heaven. While the character’s death occurs many years after the ongoing timeline of the show, Marge’s Tombstone reads, "Beloved wife, mother, pork-chop seasoner.”

Additionally, the audience gets a glimpse of Homer weeping at the funeral, with the elder versions of Bart, Lisa, and Maggie also surrounding the grave, looking devastated.

Furthermore, Lisa, who turns into an NBA executive, finds Marge’s emotional will in the video format. As she plays the clip, the mother of five tells her daughter that she hopes to see Lisa and Bart always be there for each other.

In the final scene of the episode, Marge proudly watches her kids from heaven and says, "I'm just so happy my kids are close again," before being called out by Ringo Starr, who informs them that they are late for the "heaven buffet."

Will Marge Simpson Return to the show?

As previously mentioned, Marge’s death occurred years beyond the ongoing timeline in The Simpsons. Hence, the character isn’t really killed off yet and will make an appearance in the upcoming seasons.

The makers of the show tend to drop some flash-forward moments, and the main character’s exit in the recent episode is just one of those bombs dropped by the crew members.

Seasons 1-35 of The Simpsons are available to stream on Disney+. The latest season is currently out for streaming on Hulu.

