Did Ravi Mohan move out of his family home? Actor says he's living in a rented house now

Ravi Mohan has been in the headlines owing to his personal life. He is rumored to be dating singer-turned-therapist Keneeshaa Francis. Amid all of this, the actor recently joined the pre-release event for the movie 3BHK, where one of his statements grabbed attention.

Ravi Mohan reveals living in a rented house for the first time

Speaking at the event, Ravi Mohan resonated with the theme of the film 3BHK and revealed how much he could relate to it. The Parasakthi actor mentioned that seeing the film felt like he was seeing his real life as he too lives in a rented house now.

In his words, “I have never lived in a rented house before. Since my birth, this is the only home that belongs to me. Now I am living in one of those houses. So it was possible for us to relate many things together very soon.”

He added, “The film has been an inspiration and helped me relive my life as well. It made me feel like I’m going back to real life.”

Ravi Mohan holds alleged GF Keneeshaa close in unseen moments from the party

Recently, Ravi Mohan joined his rumoured GF at the success party of her newly-released song Andrum Indrum. Later, Keneeshaa Francis shared some snapshots from the event, wherein the actor could be seen holding her close.

Moreover, in one of the pictures, Ravi was seen cheering for the artist as she enjoyed the party with her friends, colleagues and industry mates.

Ravi Mohan’s cameo in Keneeshaa’s song

That’s not all. Ravi Mohan, in fact, even made a strong cameo appearance in Keneeshaa’s new music video Andrum Indrum.

Their appearance together raised quite a lot of attention among fans, who seem to be more sure that the two are allegedly dating.

On his work front, Ravi Mohan has films like Parasakthi and Karathey Babu in the pipeline. He also has an upcoming project, Bro Code, scheduled.

