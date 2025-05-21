Did LE SSERAFIM's Hong Eunchae show support for ex member Kim Garam via new comment? Here's why fans think so

LE SSERAFIM member Kim Garam parted ways with the group in July 2022 due to facing school bullying allegations. She has since been away from the K-pop idol life and there is no record of her interaction with the other members of the group as well. Recently, she has provided a channel for her fans to track her whereabouts by launching an Instagram account. Shortly after that, fans speculated that Hong Eunchae subtly acknowledged the development in her own little way.

On May 17, Kim Garam rejoined the social media scene through her personal Instagram account. With just one post, the former LE SSERAFIM member received over 680 thousand followers, which showed her popularity and influence even while being away from the limelight for almost three years. The post consists of her sporting a natural charm in casual black full-sleeve tops and a bucket hat while she takes mirror selfies with her digital camera and phone.

In another photo, she is seen enjoying the delicious strawberry with whipped cream combo. Fans were delighted to see her healthy and leading her life normally. Through comments like "MISSED YOU," "glad you're back," and "Garam, you will always be loved," the fans expressed their unwavering support for the former idol. However, following her Instagram return, LEE SSERAFIM's fans, FEARNOTS, spotted an interesting post by the group's youngest, Hong Eunchae, and speculated connections of the same with Kim Garam.

Hong Eunchae's May 19 Instagram story post featuring green grapes with five roses and one white heart emoji has sparked speculation among fans. Many believe the red roses symbolize the five current LE SSERAFIM members and the white heart was for Kim Garam, the group's former member. This interpretation was further fueled by the connection to their song Sour Grapes, which was part of their debut. It notably featured Garam's standout performance, making it closely associated with her and even being called 'Garam’s song' by many fans.

This development sparked interest among fans about potential interactions between the former group members.

