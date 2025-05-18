Will Kim Garam make acting debut with social media return? Know about ex-LE SSERAFIM member's Instagram account

After years of near-total silence, Kim Garam has cautiously reentered the public eye. She is formerly known as a member of HYBE’s rookie girl group LE SSERAFIM. Now, a newly discovered Instagram account has brought her back into the spotlight. Whispers of a return to the entertainment world have sparked widespread conversation once again.

Kim Garam’s idol career was short-lived but intensely public. Debuting as part of LE SSERAFIM in 2022 under Source Music, a HYBE sub-label, she was positioned to become one of the faces of the group. However, not long after LE SSERAFIM’s debut, allegations of school violence surfaced online. The claims triggered a wave of backlash and divided opinions. HYBE initially defended her before eventually removing her from the group just a few months later.

In July 2022, her contract was officially terminated, and LE SSERAFIM continued on as a five-member group. Following her exit, Garam disappeared completely from the entertainment scene. Apart from occasional updates about her college enrollment and brief mentions in online forums, she remained out of the spotlight. No interviews, no public statements - her digital silence left fans wondering if she would ever return.

Fast forward to May 2025, and things appear to be shifting. Online communities recently discovered an Instagram account under the handle @/garamonly, which many believe belongs to Kim Garam. Though the account has no profile image and minimal details, it lists the name Kim Garam. It also features a single post containing several candid photos of the former idol. These casual snapshots immediately triggered curiosity and a flurry of speculation online.

Despite the account’s quiet arrival and lack of promotional effort, the following exploded overnight. Within just hours of the account’s discovery, Garam amassed over 381,000 followers. The number continues to grow, suggesting that her reappearance is being closely tracked by both longtime supporters and curious onlookers.

The response to her return has been divided, particularly when comparing international audiences to domestic ones. Many international fans have welcomed her comeback with open arms. They flooded the comments with words of encouragement, expressing hope that she will get another chance in the spotlight; whether as an actress, influencer, or performer.

However, in South Korea, the mood remains more skeptical. Some netizens have voiced concerns about her potential return. Many still recall the allegations that led to her departure.

While nothing has been confirmed by her side, previous media reports have suggested that Kim Garam has been training with an eye toward acting. Her enrollment at Konkuk University further fueled speculation that she might be preparing for a shift from idol life to the screen. The recent resurfacing of a campus video that included a brief appearance by her only added to those rumors.

The timing of her social media reentry aligns with these quiet developments. This led many to believe she may be testing the waters before launching an official project or announcement.

