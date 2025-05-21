Ananya Panday’s Rs 6.3 Lakh Chanel bag with Labubu charm is the star of her airport look

Have you ever stood in front of a wardrobe searching for an outfit that’s both stylish and comfortable for traveling? Well, we all have, right? Ananya Panday has found the perfect solution—she styled her wide-leg denim jeans for travel, and we must say it was a WOW moment that perfectly nailed the laid-back vibe. Let’s take a closer look at her outfit!

Ananya Panday was snapped at the airport wearing a casual crew-neck, full-sleeve grey top with an easygoing silhouette. For a cool vibe, she pushed her sleeves back to her elbows and tucked the back of the top into her jeans. To complement her casual look, she paired it with high-waist wide-leg denim jeans that perfectly accentuated her long legs.

The Call Me Bae fame’s airport look was delightfully basic, proving that even a simple outfit can be a fashion inspiration for your next trip.

No outfit is complete without the right accessories and makeup, so let’s dive into those details. Adding a bold touch, she wore gold stacked earrings and carried a black Chanel bag worth Rs 6,35,700 on her shoulder. The bag featured two cute little Labubu monster charms that are taking over the internet—playful, collectible accessories that instantly elevate any look. To top it off, she rested cool sunglasses on her head and left her hair open, giving off carefree vibes.

For footwear, she prioritized both style and comfort, choosing to keep moving in fashionable white shoes. As for beauty, Ananya kept it effortlessly real with a no-makeup look, letting her natural beauty take center stage—because, girls, we all know that “less is more.”

So, if you ever find yourself stuck in a travel outfit dilemma, now you know who to turn to. Ananya Panday’s recent look—grey top styled with wide-leg jeans and minimal accessories—is perfect for a casual fashion statement.

