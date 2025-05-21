From Park Hyung Sik’s Twelve to Lee Jae Wook’s Last Summer: Plot, cast, and release plans of most anticipated 2025 KBS K-dramas

The second half of 2025 is shaping up to be a golden season for K-drama enthusiasts, with several high-profile KBS releases on the horizon. From emotionally intense love stories to mystical fantasy and action-packed thrillers, a diverse lineup of dramas is set to hit screens. These upcoming series feature top-tier actors, unique plots, and bold storytelling. And they are ready to hook audiences worldwide. Here’s an in-depth look at the most awaited K-dramas of the coming months and what to expect from each.

Twelve

Expected to premiere in August 2025, Twelve is a supernatural fantasy series unlike any other. The cast features Ma Dong Seok, Park Hyung Sik, Seo In Guk, and more. This high-stakes drama reinterprets the concept of the Eastern zodiac animals as celestial warriors living undercover among humans.

The premise revolves around twelve divine beings: angels representing the zodiac signs. They once sealed away a powerful evil that threatened the Korean Peninsula. After centuries of peace, signs of darkness re-emerge, hinting that the old evil is awakening once again. The twelve angels must now reunite in their human forms to stop the chaos and fulfill their sacred mission. Packed with mythology, moral dilemmas, and intense action, Twelve promises to be one of the year’s most visually stunning and narratively rich dramas.

Eun Soo’s Good Day

Set for a release window between August and November 2025, Eun Soo’s Good Day is a crime thriller. It marks Lee Young Ae’s highly anticipated return to the small screen, with Kim Young Kwang co-starring.

The story follows Kang Eun Soo, a regular housewife leading a modest life, until she stumbles upon a small bag of dr*gs on the street. Faced with mounting medical bills for her ailing husband and no financial support, she decides to sell them to fund his treatment. But her desperate decision throws her headfirst into the deadly world of narcotics and organized crime.

As the consequences of her actions spiral out of control, Eun Soo must confront betrayal, fear, and moral compromise. The series explores the lengths one might go to for love and survival. It offers a gripping portrayal of a woman’s transformation under pressure.

Last Summer

Also eyeing a release in late 2025, possibly November, Last Summer stars Lee Jae Wook and Choi Sung Eun. The series is an emotionally charged melodrama that tackles love, guilt, and mistaken identity.

The story centers on Do Ha and Ha Kyung, two childhood friends with a complicated past. Years ago, during one tragic summer, Ha Kyung’s call led Do Yeong, Do Ha’s twin brother, to a fatal accident while rushing to her side. In the aftermath, Do Ha took on his brother’s identity to shield her from the pain, only to deepen the emotional damage.

Now, years later, Do Ha returns to Korea with a mission: to confront the past, tell the truth, and mend his broken relationship with Ha Kyung. As their paths cross once again, the drama dives deep into forgiveness, emotional healing, and the blurred line between love and guilt.

Dear Bandit

Looking ahead to January 2026, Dear Bandit is already creating early buzz. This is all thanks to its fantasy-fusion plot and charismatic leads, Nam Ji Hyun and Moon Sang Min.

The series follows the quirky tale of a woman who unintentionally becomes a bandit. Her fate becomes tangled with that of a royal prince assigned to capture her. However, instead of bringing her to justice, he finds himself intrigued and enchanted. A magical event causes the two to swap souls. It forces them to navigate palace politics and criminal underworlds in each other’s bodies.

The series will bring a mix of comedy, adventure, and heartwarming romance. Dear Bandit promises an engaging watch for those who enjoy genre-bending stories filled with unexpected twists and layered characters.

Whether you’re drawn to fantasy epics with spiritual battles, thrillers grounded in harsh realities, or romantic tales of redemption and second chances, there’s something for everyone. The upcoming K-drama lineup for late 2025 and early 2026 is full of promise.

