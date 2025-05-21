The Bold and the Beautiful May 20 Episode Recap: Hope’s Return Sparks New Tensions and Confusion as Carter Demands Truth

On Tuesday's The Bold and the Beautiful, Hope made a dramatic return to Forrester Creations, surprising Ridge and provoking Carter's mixed reaction.

Brooke welcomed her daughter warmly, but Ridge was shocked to discover Steffy was responsible for reinstating Hope. Asked why, Hope gave a vague account of making up with Steffy because they were both ready to put their rivalry behind them.

Ridge noticed a change in Hope's attitude, seeing her new awareness, which she explained as due to the recent incidents that had opened her eyes. Brooke urged Hope to tell Carter the news, which resulted in an emotional trip to his apartment.

Hope assured Carter that he was the one she missed and wanted to be around, minimizing any relevance to what Carter had overheard. Despite being visibly torn, Carter listened as Hope indicated that she desired to reclaim their relationship.

Simultaneously, at the cliff house, Steffy and Liam talked about his recent medical scan, which had not improved. Unfazed by the information, Liam was, however, pleased to know that Steffy and Hope had decided to lay their old problems to rest. Steffy indicated that the two women had realized how important harmony over discord was, especially in the wake of Liam's medical crisis.

Liam was touched by their reconciliation, feeling his own circumstances could have facilitated their reunion. Steffy assured him that their choice was separate and very long in coming. The episode concluded with Finn getting a call from the hospital. Liam's medical team wanted to see him, presaging a shift in his neurological prognosis.

Hope's return is accompanied by restored relationships, but her conflicted allegiances remain to cloud the future.

Watch The Bold and the Beautiful on CBS and Paramount Plus.

