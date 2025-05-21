Final Destination Bloodlines Box Office Day 7 India Trends: Sleeper hit holds strong despite Mission Impossible 8 competition

Final Destination is proving to be a sleeper hit at the Indian box office, holding its ground well into its first week despite fierce competition from Mission: Impossible – The Final Reckoning. On Day 7, the supernatural horror thriller is expected to net between Rs 2.5 to 3 crore, maintaining steady momentum. The film has stood out for performing well at the box office despite only having niche appeal and limited screen share.

Released in India on Thursday, May 15, Bloodlines is the sixth installment in the long-running Final Destination franchise and the first new entry in over a decade. Directed by Zach Lipovsky and Adam Stein, the film is penned by Guy Busic and Lori Evans Taylor, based on a story co-created with Jon Watts. It stars Kaitlyn Santa Juana as a college student who inherits a terrifying premonition from her dying grandmother — a vision tied to a near-disaster in 1968. The chilling narrative unfolds as death begins targeting her family one by one.

The film also features a strong supporting cast, including Teo Briones, Richard Harmon, Owen Patrick Joyner, Anna Lore, Brec Bassinger, and Tony Todd, the iconic franchise figure, in his final screen appearance. Todd passed away in November 2024.

While the Final Destination series has long been a cult favorite among horror enthusiasts, Bloodlines has broken new ground critically. It is currently the best-reviewed entry in the franchise, with critics praising its inventive death sequences, psychological tension, and fresh thematic depth. The film has grossed over USD 110 million globally, a strong showing for a genre film with modest marketing.

As mentioned earlier, in India, its continued run is particularly notable considering it shares screen space with Tom Cruise’s Mission: Impossible – The Final Reckoning. While the two films cater to vastly different audiences, the spy blockbuster’s wider screen count posed a challenge. However, Bloodlines has managed to carve out a loyal viewership base.

With its combination of legacy appeal, strong word of mouth, positive reviews, and solid box office trends, Final Destination: Bloodlines is well on its way to becoming one of the surprise hits of the season.

