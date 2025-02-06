LE SSERAFIM’s Eunchae in trouble after smoking? Vape sighting in Weverse DM sparks debate

LE SSERAFIM’s youngest member, Eunchae, recently became the center of an unexpected online discussion after sharing a casual photo with fans through Weverse DM. The picture, which captured a meal she enjoyed with friends, seemed innocent at first glance. However, upon closer inspection, some netizens noticed what appeared to be a vape device in the background, leading to divided opinions online.

Eunchae’s message to fans was simple and cheerful. She shared a snapshot of her meal along with a short caption, “I ate with friends. Almost finished doing the dishes and came back”. While the image was meant to be a lighthearted update for fans, eagle-eyed netizens quickly spotted a UWELL Havok SE vape in the top right corner of the photo. This small detail ignited a wave of speculation, with some questioning whether the vape belonged to Eunchae.

As the image spread, reactions were mixed. Some netizens wondered about the vape’s ownership, while others were quick to shut down unnecessary criticism, pointing out that Eunchae is already of legal age. Many also argued that the placement of the vape suggested it belonged to one of her friends rather than Eunchae herself.

Here’s what some netizens had to say:

While some people are saying that based on the seat placement, it obviously belongs to her friend, others are pointing out that since she’s legally an adult, whether she drinks or smokes is entirely her choice. Meanwhile, a section of fans feel like the original poster is just looking for a reason to bash Hong Eunchae and needs to chill.

Some are also mentioning that at 18, she’s already considered an adult and legally allowed to drink and smoke from January 1, so they don’t get the issue. Others think it’s ridiculous to assume it’s hers, saying if it really was, she wouldn’t have left it out so openly.For now, Eunchae has not addressed the speculation, and it seems unlikely that she will, given that the majority of fans are dismissing the claims as unnecessary drama.