Ranbir Kapoor, Vicky Kaushal’s drastic weight loss for Love & War will leave you speechless; can you guess how many kilos they shed?

Ranbir Kapoor and Vicky Kaushal are set to appear together in Sanjay Leela Bhansali’s forthcoming film, Love & War. Fans are eagerly anticipating the release, which will also feature Alia Bhatt in a leading role. Meanwhile, latest reports suggest that both actors are currently undergoing significant physical transformations, losing nearly 10 to 15 kgs for the film.

According to News18, Ranbir Kapoor and Vicky Kaushal have each shed over 10 kilograms to prepare for their roles in Love & War. An insider revealed that Ranbir has lost 12 kg while Vicky has dropped 15 kg for their characters in Sanjay Leela Bhansali’s upcoming project.

The source added that this significant physical transformation is expected to captivate audiences on screen. Further details about the film are still awaited.

Earlier this year, during a meet and greet event in Mumbai, Ranbir Kapoor spoke about the project Love & War. He described it as every actor’s dream to work alongside talented actors like Alia Bhatt and Vicky Kaushal, and to be directed by the legendary Sanjay Leela Bhansali.

Ranbir recalled his previous collaboration with Bhansali 17 years ago and praised the filmmaker’s dedication, saying that he had never met anyone who works so hard or understands characters, emotions, music, and Indian culture as deeply as Bhansali does.

He admitted that while working on Bhansali’s set can be tiring and the process lengthy and challenging, it is ultimately very rewarding. Ranbir added that Bhansali truly nurtures art, making the experience incredible for the actors involved.

Pinkvilla earlier reported that Sanjay Leela Bhansali is shaping Love & War as a film centered on a rivalry between Ranbir Kapoor and Vicky Kaushal. The story focuses on two strong-willed men, portrayed by Ranbir and Vicky, who are engaged in a tug-of-war over Alia Bhatt’s character.

The source mentioned that Bhansali has already filmed some intense confrontation scenes between the two actors and expressed great satisfaction with their performances, praising their remarkable screen presence.

Additionally, the source shared that Bhansali is enjoying the shooting process with the trio, as Ranbir, Alia, and Vicky are fully embracing his creative vision. The shoot is reportedly progressing smoothly, with the film on schedule for a March 2026 release.

