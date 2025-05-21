Why is Super Junior's Kyuhyun facing backlash from The Devil’s Plan Season 2 viewers? Fans call out his 'victim play'

Super Junior’s Kyuhyun is currently facing a wave of backlash online following his recent actions on Netflix’s high-stakes reality show The Devil’s Plan. He was initially celebrated for his sharp mind and calm personality. However, the singer's shift in behavior throughout the show has left a sour impression on many viewers. Some are now calling his strategy calculated, dishonest, and lacking in sincerity.

Advertisement

When The Devil’s Plan premiered, Kyuhyun quickly emerged as one of the more promising contestants. His early victories in puzzle-based challenges and his composed social demeanor earned him praise across social media and online forums. Many admired him for his logical thinking and seemed to view him as a strong contender for the ultimate title.

However, as the competition grew fiercer, Kyuhyun’s gameplay allegedly took a drastic turn. What once appeared to be a clever strategy now seems, to some viewers, more like 'manipulation.' Instead of focusing on the intellectual challenges, Kyuhyun began relying more heavily on strategic alliances: forming groups, shifting loyalties, and leveraging influence to eliminate stronger players.

Such tactics are not uncommon in survival-based games. But fans argued that his moves lacked consistency and undermined the show’s intended focus on intellect and fair competition. Several viewers criticized the idol for ‘playing politics’ rather than puzzles.

Advertisement

A recurring sentiment among netizens is that Kyuhyun’s approach prioritizes social dominance over brainpower. This is contrary to what the show aims to celebrate. Many pointed to specific instances where Kyuhyun would team up with certain players for mutual benefit, only to betray them late. They described it as a cold and opportunistic manner.

Another point of controversy has been his interactions with fellow contestant and actress Kang Ji Young. Viewers claimed Kyuhyun's tone in several conversations with her came off as condescending, abrupt, and unnecessarily aggressive. This added fuel to the fire. Many felt that his conduct crossed the line of healthy competition and bordered on disrespect.

Online communities have since been filled with critical commentary. Some fans expressed disappointment. They had expected more integrity and logic-based performance from Kyuhyun, especially given his early potential. Others expressed concern that the singer’s onscreen persona on The Devil’s Plan could damage his public image beyond the show.

Advertisement

The show is directed by veteran producer Jung Jong Yeon. He is known for masterminding shows like The Genius, The Great Escape, and Girls' High School Mystery Class. The Devil’s Plan brings together contestants from various walks of life. They include celebrities, scholars, and online personalities. Over the course of seven days, they live together and compete in games designed to test mental strength, logic, and social strategy. The winner is crowned the ultimate brain among them.

ALSO READ: The Devil’s Plan season 2 WINNER revealed: Kyuhyun, Jung Hyun Gyu, Yoon So Hee, and more vie for 380 million KRW prize