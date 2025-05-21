Justin Bieber and Hailey's Marriage Troubles Surface as Insider Claims They're 'At Each Other’s Throats'; Singer's Odd Comment Sparks Concern

Justin Bieber caused a stir on May 20 after he revealed he once told his wife, Hailey Bieber, that she would "never be on the cover of Vogue." The confession came in an Instagram post meant to congratulate Hailey for landing the cover of the iconic fashion magazine, a milestone moment in her modeling career.

Hailey Bieber began working in the industry at just 14, and this Vogue cover is seen as a major achievement. However, Justin’s admission distracted from her success and raised questions about their relationship dynamics.

According to a source who spoke to the Daily Mail, this kind of behavior from Justin is not unusual in their marriage. “Justin and Hailey get into fights, and Justin goes for the low-hanging fruit to try to win arguments, to make Hailey feel bad, and it works,” the insider shared. “As much as they are in love, there are plenty of times that they are at each other’s throats.”

The source also said that despite frequent arguments, Hailey often forgives Justin. “She will let him do what he needs to do and will accept his apology. The Justin we see now is the Justin that Hailey has seen all along, and she feels like she can always fix him. Good or bad, it is a never-ending circle.”

The couple, who welcomed their first child, Jack Blues Bieber, in August last year, reportedly share a very intense connection. According to the insider, Justin and Hailey see their relationship as passionate and dramatic, similar to Romeo and Juliet, without the tragic ending.

They are said to love deeply, argue frequently, and often find that drama drives their bond. Hailey has reportedly supported Justin through various challenges, including public controversies and emotional difficulties.

Justin Bieber’s recent public behavior has drawn concern from fans. Since becoming a father and after the arrest of his former mentor Sean Diddy Combs, the singer has been described by many as experiencing a public breakdown. He has reportedly been seen shirtless in public, behaving unpredictably, and posting troubling content on social media.

In March, he shared that he often feels unworthy and like a fraud, admitting that compliments sometimes make him feel deceptive, as if people would think differently if they knew his true thoughts.

Last week, as Diddy's trial began, Bieber’s spokesperson stated that while Justin is not one of Sean Combs’ victims, there are individuals who have genuinely suffered because of him. The spokesperson stated that diverting attention from those victims takes away from the justice they deserve.

