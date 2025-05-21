Cannes Film Festival 2025: Janhvi Kapoor wears sculpted Tarun Tahiliani’s signature drape with grandmamma pearls

On May 20, Janhvi Kapoor made her Cannes debut, and we’re definitely not getting over her look anytime soon. The actress's film Homebound, which also features Ishaan Khatter, got selected for the 78th Cannes Film Festival, and attending its premiere today, Wednesday, she slayed in the classic Tarun Tahilliani’s custom creation with veil, and we can’t wait to take you through each detail. So, let’s dive into it!

Advertisement

Flaunting the Indian designer’s outfit at the global stage, Janhvi Kapoor got dressed in a custom Tarun Tahiliani’s outfit in a light pink shade. Designed with the real tissue fabric, specially woven in Banaras, the designer’s signature ensemble took the metallic corseted bodice at the base, which was elegantly paired with the flowy silhouette. The matching pink skirt was created using a hand-crushed method that added the unique details and cascaded down to a long train, making it the finest choice to walk on the red carpet.

What actually stood out the most in Janhvi’s outfit was the mesmerizing veil on her head. She beautifully styled it over her low bun hairstyle, adding the perfect Indian touch.

Enhancing her look elegantly, the actress chose the statement accessories from Chopard's Haute Joaillerie collection that featured gorgeous grandmamma pearls adorned in a layered neckpiece. Keeping the neckpiece in the center focus, she just added stud earrings to finish off her look.

Advertisement

Well, after leaving everyone awestruck with her outfit and accessories, the actress added another breathtaking touch to her look, achieved by the rosy makeup. She went for the pink nude shade lipstick, and complemented it with the matching eyeshadow and blush on her cheeks. The winged eyeliner with perfectly curled eyelashes and defined brows accentuated her look to a flawless masterpiece.

Janhvi Kapoor’s Cannes debut, while flaunting Indian designer Tarun Tahiliani’s signature design with forever favorite grandmamma pearl accessories, the actress definitely hit the mark. Stay tuned with Pinkvilla for more such breathtaking Cannes looks and updates!

ALSO READ: Cannes Film Festival 2025: Karan Johar wears dramatic Manish Malhotra bandhgala outfit accessorized with brooches and collar pins