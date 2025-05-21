Urvashi Rautela BREAKS SILENCE as she reveals mystery behind her torn dress at Cannes 2025

Actress Urvashi Rautela recently made headlines for walking the red carpet at the Cannes Film Festival 2025 with a torn dress. Yes, you read that right! She looked quite pretty wearing a black gown at the event during the screening of the Brazilian film O Agente Secreto. However, fans noticed a small tear near her underarm, and it went viral within no time. Now, the actress opened up on the backstory behind the torn dress and admitted to not being embarrassed but proud to save a life.

Advertisement

Urvashi Rautela, in a recent interview with IANS, shared that as they were hurrying towards the event, her driver suddenly put on a brake to allow the 70-year-old woman to cross the path. She added, “Our driver’s swift action to protect her sent us lurching forward, and my gown, a vision of artistry, paid the price with a tear.”

However, the actress confidently stated that she didn’t feel any ‘loss’ but gratitude that the old lady is safe and she can now walk the red carpet with a story worth sharing. According to her, the perspective to look at things and shape narratives is the true strength.

Urvashi mentioned that she opted not to make her Cannes appearance just for her bold style but for the powerful story behind it. She shared that when her gown was torn yet instead of panic, she embraced the moment as one of purpose and perspective.

Advertisement

Urvashi Rautela further admitted that rather than letting a wardrobe mishap define her, she stepped onto the red carpet with her head high, embodying grace, strength, and national pride. She concluded by saying, “To those who jest, I offer a smile and a truth: elegance is not in the fabric we wear but in the choices we make.”

Meanwhile, the actress walked the red carpet at the Cannes Film Festival for the second time. She opted for a stunning black silk taffeta gown from Naja Saade Couture.

Urvashi also met Orry at the event. The latter took to social media and shared a video where they are seen having a blast dancing to Dabidi Dibidi, a song from her film Daaku Maharaj and Orry getting caught up in the whirlwind of Urvashi Rautela’s gown.

Stay tuned to Pinkvilla for more!

ALSO READ: Cannes Film Festival 2025: Urvashi Rautela carries Rs 4,67,895 parrot clutch bag to red carpet