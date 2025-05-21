Why did Jung Hyung Gyu apologize to fellow The Devil's Plan Season 2 player? Winner of Netflix's unscripted show reiterates

Winning a major reality show should be a cause for celebration, but for The Devil’s Plan: Death Room Season 2 winner Jung Hyung Gyu, the aftermath has been more complicated.

Despite taking home a grand prize of 380 million KRW (approximately USD 273,000), Jung found himself at the center of controversy after comments he made during an episode of the Netflix reality competition show. The episode, aired on May 13, sparked backlash from viewers who felt that Jung Hyung Gyu's attitude toward fellow contestant Choi Hyun Joon came across as dismissive and disrespectful.

During a tense strategic moment, Jung Hyung Gyu directed a sarcastic remark at Choi Hyun Joon, asking, “Can you do arithmetic?” This comment came after Choi Hyun Joon, who was on the same team as Jung Hyung Gyu, made a decision that didn’t align with Jung Hyung Gyu’s preferred strategy.

The comment raised eyebrows, especially considering Choi Hyun Joon is a mathematics major from KAIST, one of South Korea’s Known science and engineering universities.

The moment quickly gained traction online, with viewers criticizing Jung for what they perceived as arrogance. Some went as far as mocking Jung Hyung Gyu on social media with variations of his own words, while others expressed disappointment in the tone he used throughout the game.

In response to the growing criticism, Jung Hyung Gyu acknowledged the controversy. On May 14, just one day after the episode aired, he updated his social media bio to a simple but telling message: 'I’m sorry.'

Adding to the disapproval, some viewers also took issue with Jung Hyung Gyu referring to fellow contestant and professional poker player 7high simply as 'Poker.'

Still, some fans defended Jung Hyung Gyu, pointing out that The Devil’s Plan is a survival-style competition show where strategic intensity and mind games are expected. They argued that his actions were part of the gameplay, not personal attacks.

Despite the criticism, Jung ultimately emerged as the winner of the season, edging out a final group that included Choi Hyun Joon, Yoon So Hee, Kyuhyun, Kang Ji Young, 7high, and Son Eun Yoo.

As for Jung Hyung Gyu’s apology, it is a reminder that even in victory, how players treat others can shape their legacy just as much as the final result.

