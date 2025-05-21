BTS' Jin's Run Seokjin Ep Tour Echo to stream online; know when and how to watch singer's solo concert

Get ready, ARMY — the wait is officially over. After what felt like forever (a.k.a. three years of military service and endless longing), BTS' Jin is finally back and stepping into the spotlight with his first-ever solo concert tour. This isn't just any comeback — it's a full-on global takeover. The oldest hyung has dropped his second solo album ECHO and is launching a 9-city tour, RUNSEOKJIN_EP.TOUR.

Jin’s new album ECHO is already making waves, especially the opening track Don’t Say You Love Me, which has netizens lowkey losing their minds. The song is getting major love for its emotional depth and vibe, and fans can’t stop raving about the cinematic music video featuring actress Shin Se Kyung. The two completely nailed the boyfriend era aesthetic.

The #RUNSEOKJIN_EP.TOUR is kicking off with two back-to-back shows in Seoul on June 28 and 29, 2025, at the Jamsil Indoor Stadium, and yes—they’ll both be streamed live on Weverse.

For fans who can't snag a ticket or hop on a flight, don’t panic. The concert will be livestreamed exclusively on Weverse, but you’ll need to be part of the BTS ARMY Membership to access the magic. Time to sign up if you haven’t already!

The June 28 stream starts at 5 PM KST. June 29 includes a soundcheck and main show at 7 PM KST. Your room is equivalent to the best seat in the house.

About the LIVE PLAY, it is a real-time screening of Jin’s solo concert at Jamsil Indoor Stadium. Official BTS light sticks (ARMY Bombs) sync with the show’s lighting effects. Video and audio quality may differ from the live event, and schedules may change due to technical or on-site conditions.

The Tour Schedule Is Straight-Up Wild:

After two performances in Korea on June 28 and 29, 2025. He will fly to Japan.

Japan

Chiba — July 5 & 6

Osaka — July 12 & 13

U.S

Anaheim, CA — July 17 & 18

Dallas, TX — July 22 & 23

Tampa, FL — July 26 & 27

Newark, NJ — July 30 & 31

From coast to coast, the U.S. leg is stacked!

Europe

London, UK — August 5 & 6

Amsterdam, Netherlands — August 9 & 10

From Goyang to Amsterdam, each city gets two nights of worldwide handsome greatness. That’s 18 chances to see Jin light up the stage.

Whether you’re streaming it with friends or crying solo in your room (no judgment), this tour is more than just concerts. BTS' Jin’s solo era is loud, proud, and unstoppable.