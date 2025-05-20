Cannes 2025: Just Janhvi Kapoor ensuring her debut visit is equally memorable for fans as she takes over foreign land in style; WATCH

The countdown for Janhvi Kapoor’s debut at the coveted 78th Cannes Film Festival has already started. She has already been sharing her excitement with her fans through social media posts. On the other hand, the latest pictures and videos of the actress from Cannes making waves online show the actress delightfully treating her fans with selfies and autographs.

A video of Janhvi Kapoor surfaced on the internet from Cannes, beautifully capturing her endearing bond with her fans. The clip making waves online shows the actress approaching her female fans, who were visibly excited to see her. A fan was also seen recording the actress on her phone, while another had her dream fulfilled as she got an autograph from her.

In addition to this, the Param Sundari actress also delighted her female fans with selfies. They were heard congratulating her for the screening of Homebound at the prestigious event. The actress bid adieu with a wave, and as soon as she left, the happiness of meeting their favorite actress was quite visible on her fans’ faces.

Ahead of her debut, Janhvi’s glamorous pictures painting the town red have also emerged online. In her latest pictures, she channeled her inner diva in a white top paired with a mini skirt with a blazer over it and heels with pop socks.

In addition to this, she opted for a dewy makeup with a pink lip shade, mascara eyelashes, and blush cheeks. Her wavy hair curled in style, and stylish eyeshades added to the dramatic look.

For the unversed, Janhvi, set to make her debut at the prestigious Cannes Film Festival 2025, is there to attend the screening of her upcoming film, Homebound. It also features Ishaan Khatter and Vishal Jethwa in the key roles. Directed by Neeraj Ghaywan, the film will be screened tomorrow, i.e., May 21, in the Un Certain Regard section.

It is produced by Karan Johar, Adar Poonawalla, Apoorva Mehta, and Somen Mishra, while Marijke deSouza and Melita Toscan Du Plantier are the co-producers, and Hollywood filmmaker Martin Scorsese is the executive producer.

Janhvi will be next seen in Param Sundari alongside Sidharth Malhotra, releasing on July 25, 2025.

