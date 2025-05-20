King: Did Siddharth Anand just confirm shoot for Shah Rukh Khan, Suhana Khan’s upcoming actioner ahead of her birthday?

It goes without saying that Shah Rukh Khan and Siddharth Anand's collaboration for the upcoming actioner, King, is one of the most awaited films of Bollywood. While the star-cast is getting bigger with several promising names joining the cast, Siddharth Anand has piqued fans' excitement by dropping a cryptic post suggesting the shoot status of the film.

On May 20, Siddharth Anand took to his X and shared a cryptic post gauging fans' attention. In his usual trademark style, the filmmaker kept his message short yet significant, expressing "Tomorrow" followed by a nazar amulet emoji.

Take a look

While the filmmaker may not have specified his clear message, it has been reported that the shoot for King is starting tomorrow, i.e., May 21. It has also been revealed that Suhana Khan will be shooting in Mehboob Studios for it ahead of her birthday, which falls on May 22, 2025.

On the other hand, Anand's cryptic post within minutes stirred the internet, leaving fans excited as they inquired about the movie shoot.

A user asked, "#KING ??? Sach me sir ??? Kuch to bolo???," another fan also excitedly inquired, "Is that so? Our biggest, most special film, what we have always dreamt of.. is finally starting from Tomorrow?" while a third fan also asked, "Khan saab joining sets tomorrow?"

It wasn't all as one another confused fan asked, "announcement hogi kya kal King aa raha hai kya @justSidAnand." Making sure that King reaches wider audience, a fan suggested, "Bhai agar possible hua to King ko English bhi shoot karlo ya phir Dub karlo. Global Reach ka kuch to fayda uthao."

Several ardent SRK fans flooded Anand's timeline, sharing their hopes and expectations while extending heartwarming best wishes.

It is important to mention here that King will mark the second collaboration between Siddharth Anand and Shah Rukh Khan after Pathaan. The film will also feature Deepika Padukone, Rani Mukerji, Jaideep Ahlawat, Abhishek Bachchan, and Abhay Verma among others in the key roles.

Pinkvilla exclusively informed you that the makers intend to have a grand release in the last quarter of 2026. However, the final call on the release date will be taken only once the film goes on the floors.

