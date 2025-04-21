LE SSERAFIM’s Yunjin recalls crying over 2024 Coachella vocals backlash and worrying for future: 'Was really painful...'

LE SSERAFIM opened their second world tour, titled EASY, CRAZY, HOT, with two nights in Seoul on April 19 and 20. During the end of the day 2 concert, Yunjin opened up on how hard the year 2024 had been for them, hinting at the immense backlash they faced due to their live vocals at big-stage events like Coachella. The K-pop idol delivered a lengthy, heartfelt speech about worries regarding the group's future and the resolution of not giving up, as shared by a fan on the celebrity discussion portal theqoo.

Advertisement

Yunjin stated by saying, "After our first tour (FLAME RISES 2023), a lot happened over the past two years. I cried while talking on the phone with company staff." She meant the past instances of vocal hate train after a show's encore performance and after Coachella 2024. She emotionally recalled having questions in mind like– "What are we going to do from now on?" and "Is there even a future for us?" Following the negative public opinion about their lack of talent, Yunjin "felt like an insurmountable wall" was ahead of them, but they were determined to go past that.

She mentioned, "We kept having to move forward. So we had no choice but to put in the effort. The LE SSERAFIM member also mentioned that it must have been hard for FEARNOTs (LE SSERAFIM's fans) as well. She asked them, "It was really painful, right?" She revealed feeling mixed emotions during the hard times, but ultimately decided to hold on, thinking about the love and support they received from their well-wishers. She stated, "It was really difficult, but it felt like it was too early and too unfair for us to give up here. There are so many people who support us."

Advertisement

As per Yunjin, the criticism gave them the push to work harder and come back stronger. Personifying their journey of ups and downs to the creation of an "unique pearl", the singer mentioned, "For the past two years, I’ve endured with the mindset that we have to work harder, grow even more, and protect the FEARNOTs who we love." She further revealed how she felt closer to her girl group members while going through the low phase together and finally realised that they were about to see the light that shall follow their tireless effort.

ALSO READ: Coachella 2025: Fans call out BLACKPINK's Jennie, Lisa's loud backtrack; say LE SSERAFIM 'deserve the biggest apology'