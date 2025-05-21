Cannes Film Festival 2025: Why Denzel Washington Skipped Press Event After Red Carpet Clash With Paparazzi?

Denzel Washington's dramatic absence from a Cannes Film Festival press conference raised eyebrows this week, especially after he was caught in a tense red carpet confrontation with a photographer. While fans speculated about the reason behind his no-show, Washington’s team insists his withdrawal had nothing to do with the incident—and everything to do with a prior commitment.

The 70-year-old star was seen on Monday night engaging in a heated exchange with a photographer on the red carpet at the premiere of Highest 2 Lowest, directed by longtime collaborator Spike Lee. Lip readers later decoded Washington as shouting angrily after allegedly being tapped on the arm by the snapper. Despite the intensity, those around him seemed unfazed, even smiling as the confrontation played out.

Washington’s absence from Tuesday morning's press conference, attended instead by Spike Lee and co-stars Jeffrey Wright and Ilfenesh Hadera, sparked widespread speculation. However, a spokesperson for the actor stated to The Daily Mail that his itinerary was fixed in advance and that he was “always scheduled to be in and out of Cannes on Monday,” as it was his only day off from performing in a Broadway production of Othello, alongside Jake Gyllenhaal.

The rep emphasized that both the studio and the festival were made aware of his limited availability weeks in advance. The festival had even rescheduled parts of the event to present Washington with an honorary Palme d’Or, which was awarded Monday night by Spike Lee in a surprise moment. “This is my brother, right here,” Lee said while handing over the honor. A clearly emotional Washington responded, “This is a total surprise for me!”

At Tuesday’s press event, Lee made a subtle reference to the situation, saying, “The last time I was in this room, I had to apologize for a f*** up, but I won’t be apologizing today for a f*** up.” Lee also acknowledged this might be his final collaboration with Washington, who has been hinting at retirement.

While fans may have been surprised by Denzel Washington’s abrupt exit from Cannes, it seems the actor’s appearance was always meant to be brief. With his long-standing Broadway commitment and the planned nature of his schedule, any perceived scandal may be more spectacle than substance.

