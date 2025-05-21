Mission Impossible 8 vs Mission Impossible 7 Box Office India: Comparing first 4 Days of Tom Cruise starrers from iconic franchise

Mission Impossible 8 vs. Mission Impossible 7 Box Office India Comparison: Based on Bruce Geller's 1966 TV series of the same name, Mission: Impossible is one of the most popular spy franchises in the world of cinema. The film series boasts eight installments, starting from 1996 to 2025. Let's compare the net collections of MI 8 and MI 7 based on the first four days.

Mission Impossible 8

Released on May 17, 2025, Mission: Impossible—The Final Reckoning had begun its journey with an opening of Rs 15.5 crore in India. On the second day, the action spy thriller earned Rs 15.75 crore. The Tom Cruise starrer earned Rs 5.75 crore and Rs 4.75 crore on the third and fourth days, respectively. The total collection of the 8th part stood at Rs 41.75 crore in the first four days.

Mission Impossible 7

Mission: Impossible—Dead Reckoning Part One, which hit the screens on July 12, 2023, earned Rs 12.25 crore on its opening day. It fetched Rs 8.75 crore on the second day. The seventh installment of the MI franchise then collected Rs 9.25 crore on the third day, followed by Rs 16.25 crore on the fourth day. It brought its cumulative collection to Rs 46.5 crore in the first four days of its theatrical run.

Movies Mission Impossible 8 Mission Impossible 7 Day 1 Rs 15.5 crore Rs 12.25 crore Day 2 Rs 15.75 crore Rs 8.75 crore Day 3 Rs 5.75 crore Rs 9.25 crore Day 4 Rs 4.75 crore Rs 16.25 crore Total Rs 41.75 crore Rs 46.5 crore

Based on the aforementioned analysis, MI 8 has lagged behind MI 7 for four days of its run. Helmed by Christopher McQuarrie, the eighth and final installment of the Mission: Impossible franchise should perform better in the coming days.

Mission: Impossible—The Final Reckoning in theaters

Mission: Impossible—The Final Reckoning is running in theaters near you. Have you booked the tickets for the Tom Cruise starrer yet? Stay tuned to Pinkvilla for more updates.

Disclaimer: The box office figures are compiled from various sources and our research. The figures can be approximate, and Pinkvilla does not make any claims about the authenticity of the data. However, they are adequately indicative of the box-office performance of the films in question.

