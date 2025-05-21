NewJeans brings in 13 lawyers ahead of June 5 ADOR contract dispute hearing; here’s everything we know

NewJeans is stepping up its fight to break away from their agency, ADOR. The ongoing contract conflict between the five-member group and the HYBE subsidiary continues to escalate. Now, both sides are expanding their legal representation in anticipation of the second hearing, scheduled for June 5, 2025.

According to legal insiders, NewJeans submitted a revised attorney registration document to the Seoul Eastern District Court on May 9. The update reveals a significant expansion of their legal team, which now consists of 13 attorneys. The group is working with Shin & Kim, one of South Korea’s most prestigious law firms. Notably, several lawyers involved in the current case also represented Min Hee Jin, ADOR’s former CEO, in her previous legal battles against HYBE.

This development underscores the seriousness with which NewJeans is approaching the lawsuit. The group is currently seeking legal confirmation that their exclusive contracts with ADOR are no longer valid. In contrast, ADOR is attempting to affirm the legality of the contracts and retain control over NewJeans' activities.

ADOR has also demonstrated its determination by appointing 12 lawyers through Kim & Chang, the largest law firm in Korea. Both parties are now armed with top-tier legal teams. The case is shaping up to be one of the most high-profile entertainment disputes in recent K-pop history.

The core issue at the center of the lawsuit is the alleged collapse of trust between NewJeans and ADOR. During the first hearing on April 3, the court examined whether the relationship between the artists and their agency had deteriorated beyond repair. At that time, ADOR reportedly proposed the possibility of a settlement, suggesting there might be room for negotiation. However, NewJeans rejected the proposal outright, signaling that the group is determined to sever ties with their agency, regardless of the outcome.

In addition to their legal stance, the group’s activities remain under judicial restrictions. Back in March, the court granted ADOR’s request for an injunction to suspend the effects of NewJeans’ contract termination notice. This means the group is currently barred from conducting independent promotional or professional activities until a final decision is made.

Tensions surrounding the dispute heightened further following a recent incident involving member Danielle. On May 19, fans were surprised to see a now-deleted post. It showed Danielle in what appeared to be a recording session with Azad Right of Emotional Oranges. Although the post was removed shortly after being uploaded, it quickly sparked speculation. The post also raises concern over whether the activity was in violation of the ongoing court-imposed restrictions.

As the second hearing draws near, anticipation is mounting. The outcome of the lawsuit will likely have lasting implications on NewJeans' future. While it remains unclear whether NewJeans members will appear in court on June 5, what is evident is their commitment to challenging the existing system.

