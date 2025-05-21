Kesari 2 Box Office Morning Trends Day 34: Akshay Kumar starrer holds steady as it nears farewell

Kesari 2 Box Office Morning Trends Day 34: Kesari Chapter 2, starring Akshay Kumar, Ananya Panday, and R Madhavan, has been a part of the box office race for more than a month. It marks the spiritual sequel to the 2019 release, Kesari. The courtroom drama is currently running in its fifth week. Kesari 2 has maintained a reasonably good hold while inching closer to its farewell day.

Kesari Chapter 2 is jointly backed by Dharma Productions, Cape of Good Films, and Leo Media Collective. Based on morning trends, on Day 34, the Kesari sequel is expected to witness a customary drop in its business. The drop is estimated to be in the range of Rs 20 lakh net on the fifth Wednesday. It comes after the Akshay Kumar-led movie earned Rs 25 lakh net business at the box office.

Kesari 2, co-starring Ananya Panday and R Madhavan, collected Rs 89.2 crore in 33 days of its theatrical run. It is quite close to its finish line. The legal drama is expected to end in the range of Rs 92 crore to Rs 94 crore.

Co-produced by Karan Johar, Kesari Chapter 2 will leave the theaters soon amid the arrival of new movies like Bhool Chuk Maaf, Kapkapii, and Kesari Veer. All of these films are releasing in cinemas on May 23, 2025, i.e., Friday.

Kesari 2 delves into the aftermath of the 1919 Jallianwala Bagh massacre through the eyes of C Sankaran Nair, the Indian lawyer and statesman. It is based on the book titled The Case That Shook The Empire.

Directed by Karan Singh Tyagi, the recently released film features Akshay Kumar as Justice Chettur Sankaran Nair as he fights a legal battle against The Crown in a courtroom. R Madhavan and Ananya Panday are cast as Advocate Neville McKinley and Dilreet Gill, respectively.

Kesari Chapter 2 in cinemas

