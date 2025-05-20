Cannes 2025: Hold your breath as team Homebound ft. Janhvi Kapoor, Ishaan Khatter and more slay in style at coveted film festival; WATCH

Social media has been abuzz with the ongoing 78th prestigious Cannes Film Festival. Among many big Bollywood names, the Homebound team was creating significant waves online as they geared up to attend the prestigious event. The wait is finally over as the first look of Janhvi Kapoor, Ishaan Khatter, Vishal Jethwal, and Karan Johar has surfaced online as they walked the coveted red carpet.

Advertisement

The first appearance of Janhvi Kapoor breaking the internet shows her walking with fashion designer Tarun Tahiliani. The actress is a sight to behold as she made her debut at the celebrated event. She channeled her inner goddess in a pink corset top with a matching long lehenga with a long trail, and her veil just stole the show.

Watch video

In addition to this, Ishaan Khatter has already been raising the temperature online lately after his stint in The Royals. How could one expect his appearance at the coveted event to be any less? He served looks as he looked suave in a maroon embroidered tuxedo paired with stylish sunglasses.

Take a look

The third star of Homebound, Vishal Jethwa, also stunned in his fashion best. In one of the pictures, he is also seen posing with the Param Sundari actress as they head for Cannes, sitting in a car together. Their sun-kissed selfie radiated nothing but pure happiness and pride on their faces.

Advertisement

Jethwa looked sharp in a black tuxedo that had heavy embroidery on the shoulder and a striking brooch on his shirt.



Take a look

Furthermore, the ever-so-stylish Karan Johar aced his fashion style as usual, with his unique fashion choice relying on Manish Malhotra. The filmmaker opted for an ivory bandhgala paired with a matching shirt with ruffled detail on the collar placket and cuff.

Exhibiting his seniority in the business, Johar also flaunted his pepper salt look, accentuating his stylish look all the more.

Take a look

For the unversed, Homebound is directed by Neeraj Ghaywan, who is returning to Cannes after 10 years since his debut film, Massan’s premiere. It is produced by Karan Johar, Adar Poonawalla, Apoorva Mehta, and Somen Mishra, while Marijke deSouza and Melita Toscan Du Plantier are the co-producers.

ALSO READ: Cannes 2025: Just Janhvi Kapoor ensuring her debut visit is equally memorable for fans as she takes over foreign land in style; WATCH