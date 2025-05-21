Mission Impossible 8 Box Office Day 5 India Trends: Tom Cruise starrer struggles to maintain pace; expected to net Rs 5.5 crore

Tom Cruise’s last outing as Ethan Hunt in Mission: Impossible – The Final Reckoning is experiencing a lukewarm reception in India despite being the concluding chapter of a high-octane action franchise. On its fifth day today, the film is expected to net approximately Rs 5.5 crore, bringing its total collection in the market to an estimated Rs 47.5 crore. This trajectory, while decent, falls short of expectations for a film of such scale and global recognition.

Released in India on Saturday, May 17, the film kicked off with promising figures, making Rs 15.5 crore on day one, followed by a slight rise to Rs 15.75 crore on Sunday. However, Monday saw a sharp decline to Rs 5.75 crore, and Tuesday followed the same downward trend with an estimated Rs 5 crore. Wednesday’s estimate indicates another pull in the Rs 5 crore range.

The absence of major local releases offered The Final Reckoning a clear runway at the box office. Yet the film’s performance has remained below par compared to what was expected based on the draws previous installments registered in the territory. While its loyal fanbase and brand value have ensured a respectable turnout, the lack of significant buzz and limited word of mouth appear to have restrained its overall impact.

Directed by Christopher McQuarrie, the film serves as the eighth and final chapter in the franchise. Originally conceived as Dead Reckoning Part Two, the title was later changed to The Final Reckoning. Cruise is joined by returning cast members Hayley Atwell, Ving Rhames, Simon Pegg, and Henry Czerny, alongside new faces and high-stakes action set pieces shot across the UK, Malta, South Africa, and Norway.

With a production budget reportedly in the range of USD 300 to 400 million, The Final Reckoning ranks among the most expensive films ever produced. To turn a profit, it will have to make at least USD 1 billion, and India’s contribution to the total, based on the current traction, will be insignificant.

MI8 world premiered in Tokyo on May 5, followed by an out-of-competition screening at the Cannes Film Festival on May 14. It will release in the US on May 23.

Maybe once the Western audience approves the venture, the excitement will invite Indian viewers into theaters. For now, all eyes are on the upcoming weekend to see if the film can revive the diminishing hopes of a Rs 100 crore-plus finish in India.

