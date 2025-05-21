Jr NTR's trainer now for Allu Arjun? Get ready for AA22's power-packed look in Atlee's film

Allu Arjun is all set to step out of his Pushpa character and enter a new role for Atlee's upcoming film, tentatively titled AA22xA6. With the pre-production of the movie currently underway, the actor has already begun preparing for his character. He is undergoing a physical transformation under the guidance of celebrity fitness trainer Lloyd Stevens. Recently, the latter took to his Instagram handle to share a glimpse of Allu Arjun’s workout sessions.

In the picture, Allu Arjun can be seen lying down and clicking a photo of his fitness watch with Lloyd Stevens in the background. The actor’s workout stats show he burned 295 kilocalories. His average heart rate during the session was 140 BPM, with a range between 101 and 167 BPM.

The trainer captioned the post, "@alluarjunonline POV."

Take a look at the picture below:

Directed by Atlee, the film is expected to be a visual spectacle, heavily reliant on VFX and mounted on a grand scale. The buzz suggests that Allu Arjun will be seen in a double role for the first time in his career. While there were earlier rumors about a second lead actor, the team has confirmed that the Pushpa actor is the sole lead.

Helping the actor with his physical transformation is the popular celebrity fitness trainer Lloyd Stevens. Known for his expertise in body makeovers, Lloyd has previously worked with stars like Ranveer Singh, Jr NTR (for RRR), and Mahesh Babu. His focus is on building strong and aesthetic physiques for actors preparing for demanding roles.

According to his official website, Lloyd was active in sports like rugby, cricket, and swimming during his school days. He has also worked as a marine technician before switching to the fitness world. Today, he trains several big names in Indian cinema.

AA22xA6 is said to belong to the parallel universe genre, making it a unique addition to Allu Arjun’s filmography. With international studios on board, the film is shaping up to be a big-budget entertainer.

