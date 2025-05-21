BTS’ J-Hope opens up about feeling ‘pressure’ during solo HOPE ON THE STREET tour: ‘Had to handle that immense energy’

For BTS’ J-Hope, going solo wasn't just about stepping into the spotlight—it was about stepping into the unknown.

Seven months after completing his military service, J-Hope didn't rest. He went straight to what he loves - Performing on stage. His tracks like LV Bag, Sweet Dream, and Mona Lisa are climbing the charts from Billboard to iTunes. But beyond the success, there's a deeper story: one of self-doubt, pressure, and personal growth.

While on his HOPE ON THE STAGE World Tour 2025, J-Hope sat down with Billboard for an interview. During the conversation, he opened up about one of the most intense parts of this new chapter—wondering whether he could carry the energy and pressure of a full solo world tour.

'Having performed at countless stadiums with BTS, I was always part of a seven-member team filling the stage,' J-Hope said. “This time, I was on my own, and honestly, I wondered if I could handle that immense energy and pressure by myself,' J-Hope added.

This wasn’t just about nerves; it was about carrying the weight of expectation, fans, production, and performance, all without the familiar support of his group. He admitted that the thought alone was overwhelming. It’s hard to describe.

But J-Hope didn’t let the pressure defeat him. 'But I pulled it off and that means a lot to me — it’s a milestone I’ll always cherish.'

More than just performing, the HOPE ON STAGE tour became a way for him to embrace his identity on a deeper level. Known for his iconic introduction, “I’m your hope, you’re my hope, I’m J-Hope,” he explained that those words now carry more meaning than ever. “I’ve come to realize that being ‘Hope’ isn’t just a nickname—it’s a message. And I want to express that with sincerity in everything I do.”

BTS' J-Hope’s HOPE ON THE STAGE solo tour will wrap up with two encore concerts in Goyang Stadium, South Korea, on June 12 and 13, 2025. The tour, which began in February, marks not just a musical achievement but a personal one—a journey through fear, pressure, and ultimately, belief in himself.

