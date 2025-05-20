Janhvi Kapoor turns heads in Cannes with school-going look in knit skirt set and socks topped with oversized jacket

Bollywood actress Janhvi Kapoor is all set to make her debut at the Cannes Film Festival, and has already flown off to the country looking all fashionable. Before her red carpet, she attended an event looking all sassy and classy in a co-ord set layered with checkered shirts, giving off badass vibes. Want to know the details of her look? Then let’s dive into it!

Janhvi Kapoor was dressed in Miu Miu from head to toe, showing that its fashion is always beyond limits. She wore a sexy white co-ord set with the brand name at the front. It had a crop top that gave a view of her toned waist, and the mini-skirt that ended at her mid-thigh.

Not skipping on the style, she instantly layered with the cropped blue and white checks shirt, keeping it open, and then added another layer of an oversized jacket. Channeling the cool girl vibes, the actress rolled the shirt sleeves to her elbows. The fresh approach to styling the bold co-ord set had left us awestruck with an urge to recreate it ASAP.

Well, if you think that her outfit is the only thing we’re currently obsessed with, then guys and girls, you’re definitely wrong, because there’s still much more to explore. Starting with her accessories, she opted for the cool sunglasses and carried a brown Miu Miu bag. As for jewelry, she kept it simple with just golden hoop earrings. Her long, colored hair was left open, parted in the middle for carefree vibes—and that’s how the good hair day looks.

Giving her look an old-school touch, she wore knee-length white socks and topped them off with black stilettos. Focusing on her beauty choice, the actress already had a flawless glow that she enhanced gracefully with the radiant base, soft eyeshadow, a blush for the rosy glow on her cheeks, and a nude-shade lipstick for a put-together look.

Janhvi Kapoor’s Cannes look in head-to-toe Miu Miu fashion items was indeed mind-blowing. Her idea of styling the co-ord sets with shirts served as the fresh style inspiration for Gen-Z, and pairing them with the cool accessories gave the kind of bold and confident look.

