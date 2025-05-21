Raid 2 Box Office Morning Trends Day 21: Ajay Devgn's film remains steady after discount benefits; heads towards Rs 150 crore mark

Raid 2 Box Office Morning Trends Day 21: Raid 2, which set its foot in cinemas on May 1, 2025, has been a top Bollywood performer in the Hindi markets. The crime thriller serves as the sequel to the 2018 release, Raid. The Raid sequel will complete three weeks of its theatrical run today. Raid 2 has remained steady after the discount offer benefit.

Directed by Raj Kumar Gupta, Raid 2 has maintained a good hold at the box office. As per morning trends, on Day 21, the recently released film will witness a customary drop of 10 percent in its business while continuing to run on a steady note. The drop will be in the range of Rs 1.40 crore on the third Wednesday.

Yesterday, the crime thriller earned Rs 1.65 crore in net collections. This is to note that the movie was aided by the movie offers, which are exclusively available on every Tuesday at selected PVR Inox theaters.

Raid 2 boasts a total net business of Rs 147.05 crore, which it has fetched in the last 20 days. The Ajay Devgn starrer will complete three weeks of its theatrical run at the box office today. The Raid sequel is inching closer to the Rs 150 crore mark at the box office.

Produced under the banners of T-Series and Panorama Studios, Raid 2 is currently locking horns with Kesari Chapter 2: The Untold Story of Jallianwala Bagh, which is near its finish line. Also featuring Riteish Deshmukh and Vaani Kapoor, the crime drama also has two Hollywood competitors in the Indian markets, namely, Mission: Impossible—The Final Reckoning and Final Destination: Bloodlines.

Raid 2 has outperformed the lifetime net business of its sequel, Raid. The 2018 movie, also helmed by Raj Kumar Gupta, collected Rs 98 crore back then.

Raid 2 in theaters

Raid 2 is running in theaters near you.

Disclaimer: The box office figures are compiled from various sources and our research. The figures can be approximate, and Pinkvilla does not make any claims about the authenticity of the data. However, they are adequately indicative of the box-office performance of the films in question.

