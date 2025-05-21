'Do you know BTS?' Tom Cruise responds to Jin's viral question during Run Jin appearance, earning laughter and praise

Mission impossible made possible! An unforgettable encounter brought together two worlds when BTS member Jin and Hollywood icon Tom Cruise met in South Korea. The actor appeared on the latest episode of Jin's variety show, Run Jin, and won hearts with his endearing interactions with the K-pop idol. Seizing the unique chance, Jin posed the question on everyone's mind—did Tom Cruise know who BTS was? The response got fans gushing.

Advertisement

Fans were waiting for the moment and it finally happened! The legendary Tom Cruise revealed that he knew the biggest boy band, BTS. The group's oldest member, Jin, known for his straightforward, no-nonsense demeanor, boldly asked, "Do you know BTS?" To that came a prompt "Yes!" from Tom Cruise, leading to a moment of superstar fanboying on superstars. It was Jin's first question to the actor on Run Jin, which served as an icebreaker, as Tom Cruise burst out laughing.

The question might have caught the actor off guard, and he kept cutely saying, "I know BTS." This made Jin crack up and the two of them created a precious moment for the fans to treasure. Jin mentioned, "Asking Tom Cruise this question makes me so happy." The actor then held Jin's arm and said, "We all know BTS," making Jin overjoyed and a little flustered. He had his little fanboy moment right there as he couldn't stop giggling.

Advertisement

Jin then looked at the camera and, referring to his BTS members, said, "Guys, Tom Cruise knows us," proudly sharing the exciting moment with his fellow group members through the lens. The duo's cute interaction set the mood for the light-hearted interview. Their meeting took place as Tom Cruise was promoting his latest action thriller film, Mission: Impossible—The Final Reckoning, in South Korea. Although netizens expected him to meet the nation's celebrities then, the unexpected crossover with Jin came as a pleasant surprise.

Fans can't seem to get enough of their interactions and clips of the same have been going viral lately. Many have even expressed a desire for actor Jin's debut with Tom Cruise in the near future, a development the Hollywood star showed interest in during his Run Jin appearance.

ALSO READ: 'Big fan': BTS and Jin get praised by Tom Cruise for 'impressive' career on Run Jin during Mission Impossible 8 promotions