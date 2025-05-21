Ravi Mohan's wife Aarti Ravi demands Rs 40 lakh alimony per month in court during legal divorce battle

Ravi Mohan and Aarti Ravi’s divorce battle is gaining public attention. Their ongoing arguments via their social media statements have also drawn widespread interest amongst netizens. On Wednesday, the couple appeared before the court to file their petitions and officially part ways after nearly 15 years of marriage.

According to a One India Tamil report, Ravi Mohan and Aarti appeared before the Chennai Family Welfare Court today for their ongoing divorce case. The hearing has been adjourned to June 12, 2025. During the session, Aarti filed a petition seeking a monthly maintenance of Rs 40 lakh from the Parasakthi actor.

Advertisement

Ravi Mohan had earlier filed for divorce in the same family court. The matter was referred to the Mediation and Reconciliation Center, where the judge instructed the couple to engage in peaceful discussions. Following this, the duo participated in three mediation sessions. All the talks were reportedly conducted in a calm and cooperative manner.

After the mediation process concluded, the case documents and related files were transferred back to the Family Welfare Court for further proceedings. On May 21, 2025, the couple appeared before the judge at the First Family Court. With the hearing now postponed, all eyes are on the next session scheduled for June 12.

Coming back to Ravi Mohan and Aarti's feud on social media, things turned ugly after the latter made some shocking revelations. A few days ago, the Genie actor issued a lengthy statement and claimed he was abused during his marriage. He also clarified his relationship with singer Kenishaa Francis and called her his constant support through difficult times.

Advertisement

Contradicting his statement, Aarti seemingly took a dig at the actor and revealed that the singer had always been present in their marriage. She also mentioned having proof that a third person was involved in their relationship even before they filed for divorce.

Take a look at both of their statements below:

Meanwhile, Ravi Mohan and Aarti, who got married in 2009, are parents to two sons named Aarav and Ayaan.

ALSO READ: Aarti Ravi comments on Ravi Mohan’s affair with Kenishaa Francis: 'There is a third person in our marriage'