Cannes Film Festival 2025: Ishaan Khatter brings THE ROYALS energy to red carpet in Gaurav Gupta’s velvet suit
Bollywood star, Ishaan Khatter, attended the Homebound premiere night at Cannes Film Festival in Gaurav Gupta’s sharp velvet suit.
The young Bollywood heartthrob, Ishaan Khatter, has made his Cannes debut with Homebound, which also features Janhvi Kapoor. Today (May 20), the actor looked like he owned the red carpet of the film festival, as he made a dashing appearance in a sharp wine colored suit and pants, giving all the royal feels. Excited to know the details of his look? Then let’s dive into it!
Another Bollywood star to embrace the Indian designer's signature design at the global red carpet is Ishaan Khatter, who walked confidently in Gaurav Gupta’s statement creation. Taking the wine colored velvet fabric as the base, the designer designed a sharp suit with the tailored fittings enhancing Ishaan’s well-built body. The ensemble looked regal with the high-neck collar, full sleeves, and the signature black embroidery at the front for the standout touch.