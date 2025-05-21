Suniel Shetty makes it crystal clear: ‘No Paresh Rawal, No Hera Pheri 3’

Suniel Shetty has recently opened up about the ongoing confusion surrounding Hera Pheri 3 following Paresh Rawal's departure. Echoing filmmaker Priyadarshan’s sentiments, Shetty admitted he has no clear understanding of the situation. However, he firmly believes that without the character Baburao, the film simply wouldn’t make sense, as the storyline heavily relies on his presence. Shetty said, "It cannot happen. 100 percent cannot happen without Paresh Rawal. It can have a 1 percent chance without me and Akshay, but 100% can’t happen without Paresh ji."

Advertisement

In an interview with ANI, Suniel Shetty expressed that Hera Pheri is impossible to imagine without Paresh Rawal. He reportedly stated that while the film might still have a slim chance of continuing without him or Akshay Kumar, it absolutely cannot move forward without Rawal.

Emphasizing the importance of the character Baburao, Shetty pointed out that the dynamic between Raju and Shyam only works when Baburao is part of the equation, as he was the one who brought them together as tenants. Their chemistry as a trio, he noted, formed the heart of Hera Pheri and its sequel Phir Hera Pheri.

Surprised by the news of Paresh Rawal stepping away from Hera Pheri 3, Suniel Shetty shared that he planned to reach out and dig deep into the matter further to understand what led to the situation.

Much like the audience, he had been eagerly anticipating the third installment, which would have brought back the beloved trio of Raju, Shyam, and Baburao in their iconic roles.

Advertisement

In another conversation with India Today, Suniel Shetty revealed that he first heard about Paresh Rawal's sudden exit from Hera Pheri 3 through his children, Athiya and Ahan Shetty, who will soon appear in Border 2.

The actor recalled that both of them forwarded the news to him within 15 minutes, questioning, “Papa, what is this?” At the time, Shetty was busy with interviews for Kesari Veer and admitted he was taken aback, reacting with disbelief at how his Welcome To The Jungle co-star had unexpectedly walked away from the project.

Do you agree with Suniel Shetty? Do you also think that Hera Pheri 3 cannot happen without Paresh Rawal? Vote now and let us know! Absolutely! Paresh Rawal is core of Hera Pheri 3 It might be possible, but it won’t be the same.

ALSO READ: Cannes 2025: Janhvi Kapoor’s glamorous look for film festival debut has Kareena Kapoor, Sonam Kapoor, Khushi Kapoor’s stamp of approval