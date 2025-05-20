Cannes Film Festival 2025: Karan Johar wears dramatic Manish Malhotra bandhgala outfit accessorized with brooches and collar pins
Karan Johar's look for Cannes Film Festival 2025 red carpet is a striking mix of drama and traditional flair in Manish Malhotra outfit.
Karan Johar yet again creates a fashion moment, but this time internationally at Cannes Film Festival 2025. Wearing a custom Manish Malhotra outfit, KJo flaunts his penchant for bold fashion statements. He picked an ivory bandhgala long jacket that came with a woven jacquard collar. He paired it paired with ruffle detail ivory shirt. Thanks to his poses, the coat surely adds a dramatic, almost theatrical presence to the outfit.
The floor-length jacket came with a lot of buttons, brooches and collar pins to enhance the look. The brooches are made of 18k gold and hold over 14 carats of custom-cut emeralds. Interestingly, KJo serves Bridgerton vibes, which looks historical yet very classic.
Letting his outfit and accessories do all the talking at Cannes Film Festival's red carpet, Johar styled the outfit with glossy black heeled boots that looked edgy. There’s no denying that Karan Johar owned the red carpet look that will be remembered.
For the unversed, Karan Johar is at Cannes with Ishaan Khatter and Vishal Jethwa for the screening of Neeraj Ghaywan’s film Homebound. The film debuts in the festival’s Un Certain Regard section and boasts veteran filmmaker Martin Scorsese as its executive producer, a rare moment of international support for an Indian film.
Produced by Dharma Productions, Homebound marks Ghaywan’s second feature film after Massan (2015), and it tells the story of two friends from a North Indian village whose relationship becomes strained as they pursue their own goals of joining the police force.
