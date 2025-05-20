Sonam Kapoor owns royal throne in Abu Jani Sandeep Khosla golden tissue saree

From her high-end couture style to her lavish saree sways, Sonam Kapoor reigns supreme in fashion. Taking to Instagram, the style mogul posted a carousel of her latest saree look that is both a scroll-stopper and a show-stopper. Sonam curated the saree from the celebrated Indian design label Abu Jani Sandeep Khosla, and dripped with traditional royalty. Let’s dive into her look!

Styled by Sonam’s all-time stylist and sister, Rhea Kapoor, and Abhilasha Devnani, the Khoobsurat actress draped the saree in a free-hand pallu style. She slung the pallu around her bodice, with its one part tucked neatly on the left shoulder and the other one tossed around her right shoulder, cascading forward and resting on her bosom. The vivid intersection of the gilded borders formed a stunning neckline, serving ‘Maharani’ vibes. Besides, the U-shape cascade at the back revealed her awe-striking backless blouse.

Adding to the regality of her Abu Jani Sandeep Khosla sway, the Zoya Factor actress donned distinguished, eccentric jewelry. She flaunted a kundan-studded jalidar choker with its trim tucked with strings of pearls. Kapoor complemented this delicate choker with a quaint, golden neckpiece, an absolute work of art. The chunky necklace featured an array of gold motifs, with slight gaps in between, reminiscent of fish scales. It was too, tucked with a string of pearls on the outer edge, while subtly revealing the inner surface of the intricate neckpiece.

Sonam Kapoor added kundan-studded golden tops, matching her necklaces. She also slipped on two large kundan-tucked, golden chunky bangles, one on each hand, completing her regal finesse.

For her make-up, the Neerja actress flaunted a minimal, rosy, and dewy glam. She sported a glowy base with blushed-up cheeks and a light contour. The actress kept her eyemakeup subtle with barely-there eyeshadows, light mascara, and shimmery, nude-pink lips. She adorned her forehead with a tiny bindi.

Lastly, the Sanju fame boasted a sleek updo, with a center-partition, and her hair neatly tucked into a bun, adorned with a gajra.

