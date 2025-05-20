Disha Patani wears only scarf-like top with golden bralette and drape skirt, raising temperatures

Disha Patani, the sultry diva with an impeccable fashion sense, carries an unparalleled knack for styling swimwear. The diva often dishes out bikini-glam, leaving netizens smitten. Yet again, Patani took to Instagram to post a mirror selfie of her latest beachside sway, and it’s stunning! Let’s take some styling notes.

For her latest look, the Kalki 2898 AD actress flaunted a three-piece swimwear set which is anything but basic. Ditching the usual monochromatic bikini with a matching sarong, Patani took an offbeat route to turn heads with her sway. She styled a scarf top with a matching skirt, and it's every inch HOT.

The scarf top featured a three-shaded ombre pattern in burnt orange, brown, and beige hues. The drape-like top boasted a halter neckline with a deep plunging neckline that reached her midriff. Her top was possibly maneuvered from a no-stitch scarf with two ends tied behind her neck and the other two on the back.

She paired a matching draped skirt with the top. The body-hugging skirt fitted Disha’s silhouette perfectly, doing justice to her arduously built form. The skirt featured a ruched pattern, cinched at her thighs, and boasted a pleated fabric in the middle. The pleated, cinched skirt style was predominantly seen in the vintage Bollywood era in dance numbers.

However, the highlight of her outfit was the golden bralette that sultrily peeped through the plunging neckline of her cover-up. The bikini-style bra also featured a sleek brown belt right beneath it, adding a quirky and stylish edge to her beachside sway.

Looking effortlessly gorgeous, Disha Patani served an eccentric swimwear look. This fiery flair looked like it was straight out of a sizzling dance number, as it was so meticulously put together. Thanks to Disha, she knows how to turn a mundane look into a showstopper.

Keeping it minimal and bold with no make-up, the Ek Villain Returns actress just flaunted her flawless, dewy skin. She put her hair in an effortless updo, delivering a hot, rugged look.

