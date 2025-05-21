Shah Rukh Khan shines as the face of Candere, a dazzling new jewellery brand from the House of Kalyan Jewellers

Shah Rukh Khan is back in the spotlight, but this time, it’s not for a blockbuster film or a red carpet appearance. The King of Bollywood has stepped into the world of affordable luxury and style as the new face of Candere, a fresh and contemporary lifestyle jewellery brand launched by the prestigious House of Kalyan Jewellers.

Advertisement

The announcement has sent waves of excitement across social media and fashion circles alike. The teaser, which dropped earlier this week, perfectly captures Shah Rukh Khan’s effortless charm paired with Candere’s sleek, modern aesthetics. Fans are already raving about the synergy between the superstar’s charismatic presence and the brand’s promise of bold, statement-making designs fused with timeless elegance.

Candere is positioned as a trendsetter for the modern generation—offering jewellery that speaks to individual style and confidence. From intricately crafted rings and bracelets to stunning necklaces, the brand’s collection balances contemporary fashion with traditional craftsmanship, making it an ideal choice for those who want to express their unique personality through their accessories.

Shah Rukh Khan’s association with Candere adds a whole new dimension to the brand’s appeal. Known for his versatile roles and magnetic screen presence, SRK embodies the perfect blend of classic and contemporary—qualities that Candere strives to represent. This partnership is more than just a celebrity endorsement; it feels like a natural extension of the star’s own style philosophy.

Advertisement

With the spotlight now firmly on Candere, this jewellery brand from the House of Kalyan Jewellers is all set to become Bollywood’s newest obsession, setting trends in both fashion and lifestyle. If the early reactions are anything to go by, Candere is poised to sparkle bright in the jewellery market—and Shah Rukh Khan is leading the charge.

ALSO READ: Is Shah Rukh Khan launching his own jewellery brand with Candere? Here’s what we know