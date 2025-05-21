What will J-Hope's new music be like? BTS member dishes on 'experimental' plans post Sweet Dreams and Mona Lisa success

Following his military discharge, BTS member J-Hope has been thriving as a solo artist, releasing a string of musical projects that showcase his artistic growth and versatility. In a May 20 interview with Billboard, he delved into the creative forces driving his solo endeavors, shared his thoughts on desired collaborations and gave fans a glimpse into what's to come in the future. His experimentation with different styles might soon lead to a brand-new song.

During the exclusive conversation with Billboard, J-Hope was asked about the stories behind his popular tracks Sweet Dreams and Mona Lisa. The BTS member replied that his focus on the evolution of his music was the motive behind the creation of his latest solo works. He also revealed that these two romantic tracks were just the tip of the iceberg and he has a lot more to offer in the near future. "This is just the start— I have plenty more musical experiments in store," the artist stated.

J-Hope has shown dedication to his craft with musical experimentations in Sweet Dreams (featuring Miguel) and Mona Lisa. He stepped out of his comfort zone to create something fresh and innovative through these tracks.

He explored different music styles and used his background as a street dancer to highlight his versatility as an artist and portray his raw side through music. The BTS member said, "Before my enlistment, I leaned into my roots in dance, experimenting with a variety of sounds to express different facets of myself."

J-Hope also traveled to Los Angeles right after returning to civilian life to make his vision come to a reality. He mentioned, "Just a week after my discharge, I headed straight to the U.S. because I wanted to explore how the American producers I admire would interpret my sound." He described Sweet Dreams, featuring Miguel, as a song with a "smooth, soulful vibe that feels deeply personal," contrasting with the "hip-hop-driven performance energy" of Mona Lisa. He noted that both songs were relatable and hinted at the expansive musical landscape he was creating.

He also mentioned having deep respect for Miguel, the American artist he collaborated with in Sweet Dreams and emphasized that more such creative projects were on the horizon.

