EXCLUSIVE: Did working in Akshay Kumar’s Kesari Chapter 2 hamper Amit Sial’s friendship with Randeep Hooda?

Randeep Hooda was set to star in Battle of Saragarhi, but the film was shelved after the success of Akshay Kumar’s Kesari, which was based on the same subject. Amit Sial, who was a part of Kesari Chapter 2, recently revealed whether working in the spiritual sequel hampered his friendship with Randeep.

In an exclusive conversation with Pinkvilla’s Hindi Rush, Amit Sial was asked if he was unsure about working in Kesari Chapter 2 since his friend Randeep Hooda’s film was shelved due to the first part. In response, the actor shared an interesting trivia about how the movie initially wasn’t titled Kesari 2.

He said, “Working title uska tha Sankaran Nair vs the Crown. Jab mai shoot kar raha tha toh baki logon ne bhi obviously point out kiya hoga, maine bhi apne director Karan se ekdum aise hi normally baat kari thi ki, ‘Bhai, kaise samjhega koi yeh title? Yeh toh matlab bahut hardcore angrezi type title hai.’ (Its working title was Sankaran Nair vs the Crown. When I was shooting, other people must have obviously pointed it out too; I normally said to my director Karan, ‘How will anyone understand this title? This is a very hardcore English-type title.’”

He continued, “I think phir inn logon ne kuch apas me apna vichar vinash karke Kesari 2 iska naam rakha because Kesari 1 was a successful film (They discussed among themselves and named it Kesari 2 because Kesari 1 was a successful film).”



Amit added, “So why not take advantage of the fact that it was a successful film and this is also an ode to the nation and what happened in Jallianwala Bagh. It’s an emotional movie like the first one. So they changed the name.”

Talking about his bond with Randeep Hooda, Amit Sial shared, “Itni kacchi bhi nahi hai dosti humari ki matlab 30 saal ki dosti jo hai mujhe usme sochna pade ki main Kesari 2 mein kaam karunga ki nahi karunga because Kesari 1 mein Akshay Kumar ji ne kaam kar liya Battle of Saragarhi mein jiske liye Randeep prepare kar raha tha. Nahi yaar, yeh sab bahut choti baatein hain (Our friendship is not that weak that I had to think whether I would work in Kesari 2 or not because in Kesari 1, Akshay Kumar ji had worked in Battle of Saragarhi, for which Randeep was preparing. No, all these are very small things).”

When asked if he felt that injustice was done with Randeep, the actor stated, “Mera bhai hai woh aur maine uski preparation dekhi thi. Injustice tak toh baat nahi pahunchi dimaag mein but kyunki main uss aadmi se itna attached hun toh maine jo uski preparation dekhi thi toh jitna disappointed woh tha utna hi disappointment mujhe bhi feel hua. Kyunki meri family hai woh (He is my brother, and I saw his preparations. Injustice never crossed my mind, but because I am so attached to that person, I saw his preparations, and I felt as disappointed as he was. Because he is my family).”

He concluded by saying that Randeep got out of it, so he did as well.

