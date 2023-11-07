EXCLUSIVE: Kim Woojin on India tour, favorite song to perform, dancing to Shah Rukh Khan’s Chaleya from Jawan

Kim Woojin has had a long journey to be able to solo tour around the world with his music. From training for 2 years to his debut in Stray Kids and subsequent sudden departure a year later, to building himself a home in a completely different agency as a soloist, he’s come a long way. But the 26-year-old has not let it slow him down.

Kim Woojin in India

Having released his second mini-album The Moment: Bounce earlier in August of this year, Kim Woojin has previously toured around the globe, taking over Europe, Asia, and the Americas. His first visit to India seems to have made a deep mark on the singer’s mind as he decided to return for a 4-city stop this time around, bringing KIM WOOJIN THE MOMENT to New Delhi, Dimapur, Bengaluru, and finally to Mumbai at the end of October, as arranged by PinkBox Events.

The star donned a tourist hat to sightsee a few popular spots in the capital, having to rush back to his homeland soon after his last show in India. We had a fun time witnessing him sing and dance on stage with Indian performers aiding him and making for a lively atmosphere even off stage.

Kim Woojin Interview

Shortly after his performance in Mumbai, we caught up with the K-pop soloist and spoke to him about his visit. In an exclusive interview, singer and actor Kim Woojin dished on his latest tour in India and his feelings on performing in the dreamy city of Mumbai.

Returning with KIM WOOJIN THE MOMENT in a four-stop gig, fans thoroughly rejoiced at the fan meet and the special gift in the form of Shah Rukh Khan and Nayanthara starrer film Jawan’s song Chaleya which he covered at all of his shows, vowing the fans and simultaneously going viral on social media.

Energetic as ever, speaking to him after an hour of snapping away countless photos, hi-fiving even more, and humoring all kinds of fan requests, to another 90 minutes of performing in front of an excited Mumbai crowd, he was as welcoming as ever. Rocking an AC/DC shirt from his music video, his muscly arms at display, he added a red harness to his outfit, looking as impeccable as he did at the start of the show, making us wonder just what skincare he used and if he would be ready to share. Jokes aside, Kim Woojin’s packed schedule allowed us with a brief chat and here’s how it went.

Check out the full interview with Kim Woojin below.

