Is Kannappa’s success only due to Prabhas’ cameo appearance as Rudra? Vishnu Manchu REACTS

Prabhas has been under the spotlight when it comes to his short cameo as Rudra in Kannappa. Social media has been filled with heaped praises for the Rebel Star, who loved the brief yet strong role he had been assigned in the film. And recently Vishnu Manchu shared his take on the same.

Is Prabhas’ cameo the only reason behind Kannappa’s success?

At a recent post-release event of Kannappa, Vishnu Manchu was asked if he felt that Prabhas’ presence in the cameo role of Rudra was a big reason behind the film’s success.

For the unversed, based on reviews by audiences, it seems people have loved the role of the Salaar actor more than Vishnu, who plays the lead role.

Responding to the same, Vishnu Manchu said, “100 per cent I believe that. Some people may debate about Kannappa’s subject. But I’ve no ego. I have no ego to accept my brother Prabhas’ opening scene. I know that. “

He added, “Because of him, you all are interested in watching Kannappa’s story. After his opening, you have come to learn about Kannappa. So it is purely because of my brother.”

Ram Gopal Varma lauds Vishnu Manchu’s performance over Prabhas

Recently filmmaker Ram Gopal Varma sent a message to Vishnu Manchu after having watched Kannappa. The director mentioned that although he does not believe in content based on gods and devotees, he still watched the movie because of Vishnu’s strong performance.

Moreover, RGV highlighted that while the rest of the people are watching the film because of Prabhas’ presence, he, on the other hand, will see it because of Vishnu’s stint only.

He wrote, “All in all, people might be coming into the theatre for Prabhas, but now I am going to buy a ticket in the theatre to see you.”

Kannappa’s special cameos

For the unversed, Kannappa witnessed a number of special cameos made by some of the biggest stars of the film fraternity. Besides Prabhas playing Rudra, Mollywood icon Mohanlal joined the cast in the special role of Kiraata.

On the other hand, while Akshay Kumar played the role of Lord Shiva, Kajal Aggarwal was assigned the role of Devi Parvati as a part of the special cameos.

