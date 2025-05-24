Did Good Boy star Park Bo Gum confess his feelings to THIS K-pop idol? Fans swoon, call it ‘supreme taste’

Park Bo Gum, who recently impressed with his role as a warm and gentle Yang Gwan Sik in When Life Gives You Tangerines, is known to be similar to the character in real life. Many of his fellow cast and crew shared several anecdotes of his kind acts. Recently, through a revelation by the actor himself, we got to know that he is also a romantic individual like his on-screen character. He shocked all by confessing falling for a popular entertainment industry, that too in her presence.

The actor made the revelation during the latest episode of The Seasons: Cantabile of Park Bo Gum. Interestingly, he mentioned that in the presence of the person who made his heart race, making the moment even more special. It happened two years back, yet the When Life Gives You Tangerines star narrated the event as if it took place just yesterday. The Seasons's host Park Bo Gum interacted with guest i-dle [formerly (G)I-DLE)] members, as they appeared on his show to talk about their first musical comeback following contract renewal with their agency.

During then, Park Bo Gum made a shocking confession to the group's Thai member Minnie– "I fell in love with your voice two years ago." The actor referred to his special 2023 Music Bank stage in Mexico alongside a few other celebrities, including Minnie. He fondly recalled the moment, mentioning that he still thinks about how captivated he was by her during their performance together. Although his admiration was solely about her voice, many fans misinterpreted it as a confession of having a crush on her.

The misinformation spread after a K-media article claimed that The Good Boy actor said, "I fell in love with Minnie that day," but the reality check is that he was actually referring to being in love with her singing talent. The article went viral, with fans taking to social media to express their surprise, thinking it was a romantic confession. They made comments such as "this guy is crazy" and this "was not on my 2025 bingo card." They even gushed over his choice of women, calling it "supreme taste."

However, the fan who shared the article, sparking online buzz, later apologized and clarified the misunderstanding after learning the truth.

