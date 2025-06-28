Is Brad Pitt Planning on Marrying Ines de Ramon? Source Reveals How 'Serious' Actor is Amid Angelina Jolie Divorce

Brad Pitt’s personal life has often made headlines in the past years, and now, too, his romance with Ines de Ramon is in the news. The actor stepped in at the NYC premiere of F1 with his girlfriend, and the duo looked very much in love as they posed for the cameras.

Following their big moment in the public domain, the source close to the couple revealed that they are quite “serious” about each other.

However, Pitt, who has found love again after two failed marriages, is said to not be planning a wedding with de Ramon yet.

Brad Pitt is in a good place with Ines de Ramon

Brad Pitt and Ines de Ramon reportedly got together in 2022, following the actor’s separation from his ex-wife, Angelina Jolie. The duo sparked romance rumors after making an appearance at the Wolfs movie premiere together.

Amid the couple’s relationship making headlines, an insider revealed to the media portal that while the duo is “serious” and committed, Pitt said “he won’t marry again.”

The source also went on to reveal, “Generally, he’s in a pretty good place. He’s happy and everything is going super well with Ines. She’s been really great for him. She’s very cool, very relaxed.”

Meanwhile, the new reports about Pitt and Ines come amid the actor preparing to face Jolie in court. The Mr. and Mrs. Smith co-stars, who were married for five years, will have a legal showdown over their winery, Chateau Miraval.

Brad Pitt to face Angelina Jolie in court

Brad Pitt and Angelina Jolie owned the shares in the property together while they were married. Following the split, the exes still hold their shares in the winery. In 2021, however, the Maria actress wrote to her ex-husband that she wanted out of it.

Despite trying to buy out Jolie initially, Pitt filed a lawsuit claiming that the actress did not keep her promise.

The former partners were in an agreement that none of the duo would sell their shares without informing the other. The actor mentioned in his filing that Jolie sold her stake to the Stoli Group without consulting him.

According to the media reports, the trial date has not been decided upon yet, but it is confirmed to go on for two weeks.

