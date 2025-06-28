BLACKPINK's Rosé stuns at PSY's SUMMER SWAG 2025 concert with APT., debuts dance all night live performance

BLACKPINK member Rosé took fans by surprise by appearing at PSY's SUMMER SWAG 2025 concert and performing her global smash hit APT. The show was held at the Incheon Asiad Main Stadium in Seo-gu, Incheon on June 28. PSY offered the K-pop girl group member a heartfelt on-stage entry with words of appreciation for APT. The duo then took over the stage and made the event even more memorable for the fans.

Advertisement

Rosé at PSY's SUMMER SWAG 2025 concert

Rosé performed APT., her global chart-buster featuring Bruno Mars at the PSY concert. It was her second surprise feature in an artist's concert this year, following her April act with Coldplay. In PSY's Incheon stage, she perfectly matched his vibe and the duo jumped around the stage while she sang APT. The veteran K-pop star seemed to have enjoyed it even more than the fans as he grooved to the song and even sang Bruno Mars' verses.

Their synergy and on-stage energy created an electrifying moment. The scene, with confetti falling all around the stadium and the entire crowd cheering with their hands up during the performance, was truly magical.

Rosé performed dance all night for the first time at PSY's SUMMER SWAG 2025 concert

Besides APT., Rosé also performed dance all night and toxic till the end at the Incheon show. What made the act even more special was the fact that it was her first-ever live performance of dance all night. As usual, her vocals shined and fans savoured a soulful act.

Advertisement

Rosé received a warm welcome from PSY

Apparently, it was PSY who offered the BLACKPINK vocalist to join him at his SUMMER SWAG 2025 concert. Before calling Rosé on stage, the Gangnam Style singer revealed that she contacted him to let her know that she would be attending his concert, however, he asked her to share the stage with him instead. The reason for the same was his love for the song APT.

PSY said, "I'm a singer, but I'm also a songwriter. There's a song where I think, 'I wish that was my song' when another singer releases a song. The song I'm going to sing this time is that song. I'm going to sing it live." Following that, APT.'s music started playing and Rosé appeared.

ALSO READ: BLACKPINK’s Rosé yearns for Alex Warren’s love in On My Mind music video, watch soulful collaboration