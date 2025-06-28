In PICS: Justin Bieber and Wife Hailey Enjoy Lakeside Vacation with Son Jack Blues as Divorce Rumors Swirl

Justin and wife Hailey Bieber have faced a torrent of divorce speculation over the past month, but the couple appears determined to prove doubters wrong. On June 27, the “Peaches” singer treated fans to candid snapshots of their lakeside escape alongside 10-month-old son Jack Blues.

From golf-cart rides to pickleball paddles, the trio’s playful photos make clear that they’re leaning on one another during a challenging stretch of time. The getaway comes days after Hailey publicly dismissed the divorce rumors, making this retreat a visual statement: they are still in it together.

Lakeside retreat captured on Instagram

Justin shared a series of in-feed photos, the first of which sees Hailey clad in a cozy windbreaker and flared leggings walking beyond a golf cart. The post features pictures of the lake nearby, as well as Hailey carrying pickleball paddles.

In the next few slides, baby Jack makes an appearance wearing a miniature No 34 Toronto Maple Leafs jersey, a nod to his dad’s favorite team. He’s also pictured sitting on a grassy soccer field next to a ball. He gazes toward the goalpost, with a fairy emoji above him; the post was later reposted to Hailey’s Instagram stories.

Another photo shows Hailey and Jack bonding inside the cart, where mother and son hold onto the steering wheel together. Little Jack also seems to have made a friend during the trip.

Addressing divorce rumors head-on

The vacation follows reports that insiders describe their marriage as “tough” but insist a split is “very slim.” One source told US Weekly that Hailey “give[s] him room to get himself back on track” and that they “don’t talk about divorce.” Hailey herself has publicly refuted breakup gossip.

As reported by E! News, she called out “blind items” on social media, writing that they were “made out of thin air” and they were “always false.” In May, she admitted to Vogue that postpartum life has been a “mind-f--k,” but affirmed her happiness with her “beautiful family and my son.”

With fresh memories of sun, water, and family fun, the Biebers seem intent on weathering rumors with love—and a healthy dose of pickleball.

