Jeff Bezos-Lauren Sanchez Wedding: Kendall Jenner’s 250 Carats of Emeralds Steals Spotlight in Venice

Jeff Bezos and Lauren Sanchez have tied the knot in an extravagant ceremony in Venice. While the high-profile guests decked up well for the wedding, it was Kendall Jenner who stole the spotlight.

The model showed up in 250 carats of Lorraine Schwartz Colombian emerald neckpiece and earrings, which she paired with her all-black ensemble.

Jenner opted for a black, body-fitted dress with her torso visible through the fabric. Moreover, the runway personality added a scarf that complemented the overall vibe of the look.

In order to add a touch of color, the model styled her emeralds in a way that they were wide and visible.

Kendall Jenner’s emerald jewelry steals the show at Jeff Bezos and Lauren Sanchez’s wedding

When it comes to the specifics of Kendall Jenner's jewelry, it consisted of 110 carats of Colombian emeralds, a pear-shaped pendant weighing 65 carats, and earrings totaling 70 carats.

Moreover, the Keeping Up With the Kardashians star tied up her hair in a bun while leaving a few strands flowing in the front. She kept her makeup light yet elegant and donned black sunglasses and opted for a simple handbag to go with her outfit.

Meanwhile, Jenner impressed the fashion police at the billionaire’s wedding right after she caught the attention of the audience with her floral dress. Kendall clicked with sister Kylie ahead of the wedding party, where she brought her A-game to the table.

In contrast to the wedding look, the model opted for colors and flowers on her dress, with open hair and light makeup.

Kylie, too stunned in a mustard yellow lace dress, alongside her sister.

As for the guests at the ceremony, Kylie and Kendall were joined by their sisters, Kim and Khloe, and their mom, Kris Jenner. Other A-listers included Leonardo DiCaprio, Orlando Bloom, Vittoria Ceretti, Ivanka Trump, Oprah Winfrey, Gayle King, and Corey Gamble.

