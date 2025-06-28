Squid Game 3: Who all remain alive in Lee Jung Jae-Lee Byung Hun starrer season finale? Find out

Squid Game reached its finale, packed with intense games, brutal bloodshed, ruthless betrayals, and profound sacrifices. The setting of the games provided a microcosm of the outside world, where the harsh realities faced by the underprivileged remained eerily similar. The show laid bare everything, ranging from a mother's tragic final moments to a fellow competitor's selfless act of sacrifice.

Advertisement

List of deaths in Squid Game Season 3

In episodes 1 and 2, the characters played Hide and Seek game with knives and keys. Blue team (hiders) had to use keys to exit the game room. The red team (seekers) had to kill the blue team members to escape. Park Sung Hoon's character Yeon Joo protected fellow blue team's Jun Hee (Jo Yuri) and old woman Kang Ae Sim (Geum Ja) with all his.

However, as she found the exit, she was stabbed to death by Myeong Gi (Im Si Wan). Dae Ho (Kang Ha Neul) was killed by Song Gi Hun (Lee Jung Jae) in the same challenge. The shaman also met her end in the hands of the timid Min Su (David Lee), who was under the influence of Thanos' (T.O.P) dr*gs during then.

Adding to the list of poignant deaths, was Kang Ae Sim's son. He could not kill anyone due to his soft nature, and thus ended up targeting Jun Hee (Jo Yuri). To save her, his own mother stabbed him with her hairpin. As the game ended buzzer went off, pink guards came and shot him to death.

Advertisement

Following the game, Geum Ja entrusted the responsibility of Jun Hee's baby's safety to Gi Hun and hanged herself to death. In a tragic turn of fate, the one she sacrificed her son for, Jun Hee, also took her own life, as she was unable to participate in the Jumping Rope game due to her broken ankle. Nam Gyu (Noh Jae Won) also died during the same game.

In the final Sky Squid game, Myung Gi and Gi Hun were the last players standing, along with Jun Hee's baby, who was now the new player 222. Myung Gi gets killed by Gi Hun, who jumps to his death, making the baby the show's winner. Kang No Eul (Park Gyu Young) saved Park Gyeong Seok (Lee Jin Wook) and they returned to their normal life. The Front Man (Lee Byung Hun) also made it out alive from the island.

ALSO READ: Squid Game Season 3 Ending Explained: Is Lee Jung Jae the final winner of Hwang Dong Hyuk’s Netflix thriller?