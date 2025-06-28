Suriya 46: Venky Atluri’s emotionally-driven film with Suriya to have a ‘Sanjay Ramaswamy’ connect from Ghajini?

Suriya has been managing a busy work front after his last film, Retro. While this film had been a mediocre success at the box office, the actor is now gearing up for two big-ticket films, one of which is directed by Venky Atluri. Recently the filmmaker revealed a major detail about the project.

Will Suriya reprise a Ghajini-like character for his film with Venky Atluri?

In a recent interview with NTV, director Venky Atluri spilt beans on his forthcoming film with Suriya, which is currently being shot. He mentioned that this project would be a proper family entertainer for the actor, which would have a happy ending.

The director then went on to add that audiences will be able to witness traits of Suriya’s iconic character Sanjay Ramaswamy from Ghajini, in the movie too.

In his words, “After a long time, it would be a proper happy family film with a very good human emotion. Suriya Sir’s character shades will be similar to Sanjay Ramaswamy.”

Suriya 46 is a big-budget ambitious project

Well, speaking about the movie, it is one of Suriya’s most ambitious projects as he joins forces with Lucky Baskhar director Venky Atluri for the first time.

A TOI report has suggested that the movie is being made on a huge budget and the production is expected to be done on a large scale.

One of the most interesting aspects of the film is the presence of Mamitha Baiju as the leading lady. The Premalu fame actress gets to romance Suriya on-screen for the first time, and their chemistry is something quite awaited by the audiences.

GV Prakash Kumar has composed music for this film while it is produced by Naga Vamsi of Sithara Entertainments.

Suriya’s work front, Karuppu with RJ Balaji

Besides this, the one other project which is in the limelight for Suriya is Karuppu. Directed by RJ Balaji, the title of the movie was recently unveiled by the makers.

This movie marks the actor’s reunion with his former co-star Trisha Krishnan after 20 years. Besides the two actors, the project also stars Swasika, Yogi Babu, Indrans and Shhivada.

