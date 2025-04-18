When Life Gives You Tangerines' Park Bo Gum proves he's real-life Gwansik with THIS act towards fan: 'I was so touched...'

Park Bo Gum is known as one of the softest, most kind-hearted individuals in the Korean entertainment industry. Besides his on-screen heartwarming roles, instances of his real-life interactions with fans and fellow cast and crew often make headlines. Recently, a veteran actor shared an anecdote of Park Bo Gum's kind gesture towards his daughter, sparking talks of him being the real-life Yang Gwan Sik of When Life Gives You Tangerines, as reported by Sports Chosun on April 18.

The actor won hearts with his portrayal of Yang Gwan Sik, a charming Jeju native in the Netflix romance drama When Life Gives You Tangerines. His character's ideal husband and father qualities have set a high standard, making it hard for women to settle for less. Just like Park Bo Gum's on-screen green-flag character, he might be a warm and endearing person in real life, evident from the throwback story shared by actor Jung Eun Pyo on his social media.

He wrote, "When Ha Eun (Jung Eun Pyo's daughter) was in elementary school, she once mentioned on a TV show that she liked Park Bo Gum. Months after the broadcast, a box arrived at our home containing the Love in the Moonlight DVD, a signed photo card, and a handwritten letter from Park Bo Gum.” This showed how much the Reply 1988 actor cared for his fans and even went out of his way to show kindness towards them. Jung Eun Pyo added, “We’ve never even met him. He must’ve seen the show and made inquiries to find our address."

The veteran actor and grateful father stated, "I was so touched by his warm gesture, and his handwriting was just as beautiful as his heart." The post also included a photo of the gift and Park Bo Gum’s handwritten note to Ha Eun, saying that he enjoyed seeing her act in a children's show and wished for her to "grow up healthy and wise." Jung Eun Pyo also joked about feeling jealous of his wife's admiration towards Yang Gwan Sik and admitted that the character might actually be "a better husband" than him.

