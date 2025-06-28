Karthi credits ‘brother’ Suriya for contributions in his career since launch: ‘I just wanted to give…’

Karthi has been in the news with buzz surrounding his next project Kaithi 2. The film is a sequel to his popular movie by the same name, directed by Lokesh Kanagaraj. Amid this, the actor recently attended the pre-release event for the movie Oho Enthan Baby where he looked back at his film debut.

Karthi spills beans on Suriya’s lucky presence in his life and career

Speaking at the event, the Sardaar actor revisited the time of his film debut and recalled how much inspiration his brother Suriya left behind for him to look up to. He added that the Retro actor did so many things for him even without his knowledge.

He said, “Having a brother is always special. I'm very lucky that way. I have learned a lot from my brother and he did many things for me. I had so much love when I was launched.”

Karthi to pair up with Anushka Shetty in Kaithi 2?

In other news, Karthi will be joining forces with Lokesh Kanagaraj again in Kaithi 2. While the project is yet to go on floors, a recent report by Asianet claimed that actress Anushka Shetty has been roped in to play the leading lady.

However these are unconfirmed reports at the moment and a final update is yet to be made by the production house.

When Suriya rejected comparisons with his brother

Well, Suriya and Karthi have frequently been compared with one another by their fans. In one of his previous interactions with Karthik Subbaraj, the actor addressed the same and mentioned how “he could never do what his brother does”.

Taking reference from the latter's film Meiyazhagan, Suriya had even said, “I can’t be like Karthi. I can’t do Meiyazhagan.”

Suriya’s work front

On the other hand, Suriya too has a busy work front lately. After the mediocre success with Retro, the actor is now busy with his film Karuppu with RJ Balaji, where he pairs up opposite Trisha Krishnan.

He also has a project with Venky Atluri in the pipeline. Suriya will romance Mamitha Baiju in this film for the first time.

